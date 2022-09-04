DUMAS, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Dumas Downtown Association, the third annual “Ears and Beers” festival will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 at McDade Park, located at 16th and Durrett Ave. in Dumas Texas.

According to the website, there will be food trucks, beverage vendors, and craft vendors. There will also be free corn on the cob for all attendees, activities for the kids. There will also be music from Roman Carbajal, The Band Monarch, and Casey Donahew.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the“Ears and Beers”event on the Prekindle website.