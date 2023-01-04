MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks.

According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi.

DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken to the hospital, one of who was reported with serious injuries.

DPS said traffic was diverted for a short amount of time after the wreck.