MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead, including a Borger resident, after an early Saturday morning crash in Moore County, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to a news release from the Texas DPS, 25-year-old Matthew Smith of Borger and a Montana resident are dead after an accident around 3 a.m. on Saturday on SH 152, around 18 miles east of Dumas.
A 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by a Montana man, was traveling west on SH 152 while a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Smith, was traveling east. The release said that the Taurus was driving on the wrong side of the road and struck the Chrysler head-on.
According to the release, both Smith and the Montana man were pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. A passenger in the Taurus, identified as a Montana woman, was transported to an Amarillo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the incident remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.