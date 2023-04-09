MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead, including a Borger resident, after an early Saturday morning crash in Moore County, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, 25-year-old Matthew Smith of Borger and a Montana resident are dead after an accident around 3 a.m. on Saturday on SH 152, around 18 miles east of Dumas.

A 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by a Montana man, was traveling west on SH 152 while a 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Smith, was traveling east. The release said that the Taurus was driving on the wrong side of the road and struck the Chrysler head-on.

According to the release, both Smith and the Montana man were pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. A passenger in the Taurus, identified as a Montana woman, was transported to an Amarillo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.