DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Police Department released information regarding a situation with three businesses in Dumas that sell alcohol or tobacco products.

According to a DPD Facebook post, DPD sent an undercover confidential informant who was 17 years old, into the three businesses tasked with purchasing alcohol or tobacco products. Officials stated that DPD hoped “the clerks would check the informant’s ID for age appropriation.”

DPD detailed that at the location of Bleeziez, the informant was able to purchase alcohol and a vape e-cigarette. Officials said Rosa Icela Rodriguez Medina, was arrested for “Sale to Minors-Alcohol and Sale of Cigarettes or Tobacco Products” to persons younger than 18 in alleged connection with the sale.

Officials detailed that at Space Out Smoke, Asharaf Nasser Abdurable Zrjm was arrested for the alleged “Sale of Cigarettes or Tobacco Products” to persons younger than 18.

Officials said no offense occurred at the third business.

DPD stated that all information with be forwarded to TABC and the Texas Comptroller’s Office to begin administrative sanctions.

The Dumas Police Department said it wanted to remind and encourage all businesses who sell tobacco, or alcohol for off-premises consumption, to check proper identification when selling alcohol or tobacco products.