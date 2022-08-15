MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a fatal accident that occurred around two miles west of Dumas early Monday morning.

According to a news release, officials from the Texas DPS said a 2007 Mazda CX-7, driven by 61-year-old El Paso resident Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, was traveling northbound on FM 2589 around 12:35 a.m. Monday. As the vehicle approached the intersection with US 87, officials said Ibarbo-Flores “disregarded the stop sign at the intersection” and entered the path of a 2019 Kenworth truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling eastbound on US 87.

According to the release, the Kenworth truck tractor struck the driver’s side of the Mazda, which came to rest on its wheels in the north side ditch of US 87. Ibarbo-Flores was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Kenworth truck tractor, identified as an Amarillo resident, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Officials with the Texas DPS said in the release that the incident continues to be investigated by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.