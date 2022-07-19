ETTER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person has died and two others were seriously injured in a wreck on Monday six miles outside of Etter in Moore County.

According to DPS, at around 4:30 p.m., a vehicle was driving east on FM 281 when the driver moved into the westbound lane to pass a vehicle and crashed into another vehicle going west.

DPS said the driver of the first vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and a passenger who DPS identified as Arturo Duran-Ortiz, 42, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Moore County Justice of the Peace.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the passenger of the second vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt. DPS is still investigating the incident.