MOORE, County (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that one person was left dead after a fatal car crash in Moore County Friday evening.

According to the DPS, a sedan was traveling eastbound on FM 281 at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday when, for an unknown reason, the driver of the sedan traveled into the westbound lane and entered the north ditch.

DPS said the driver, identified as 82-year-old Jimmy Lamb of Sunray, over-corrected the steering and rolled over, ejecting Lamb, who at the time was reported not wearing a seat belt.

Further, DPS said the sedan came to a final rest on its roof in the center of the roadway.

Lamb was pronounced dead on the scene by Moore County Justice of the Peace Britt Marquez.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck.