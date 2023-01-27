CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Police Department released information regarding a narcotics bust in Cactus that occurred Thursday afternoon that led to one arrest.

According to a news release from the Dumas Police Department, narcotics officers, detectives and patrol officers with the department, along with officials from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and investigators with the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, executed a search warrant around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a property along N. Highway 287 in Cactus.

When officials conducted the search, they allegedly found around 444.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine and around 164 grams of suspected cocaine, which officials said was worth around $60,000. They also found more than $7,500 in “illicit funds.”

According to the release, 66-year-old Victoria Fierro De Solis was arrested and charged with two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 or 1B,” in alleged connection with the search. De Solis was booked into the Moore County Jail.

“Dumas Police Department would like to thank our community for their continued assistance in this and other investigations, without which our enforcement efforts could not be possible,” the release said. “Any information regarding the possession, distribution or sale of narcotics should immediately be reported to Dumas Police Department.”