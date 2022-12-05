AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County.

DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that the driver evaded the trooper into Moore County “for several miles,” traveling at high speeds.

As the Cadillac entered the Dumas city limits, according to DPS, a Moore County Deputy deployed spikes. The Cadillac stopped in a parking lot and the suspect involved was taken into custody.

DPS officials noted they were assisted by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Dumas Police Department and said that the incident is still under investigation.