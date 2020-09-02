Moore County YMCA upgrading facilities to better serve area residents

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —For the past couple of years, the Moore County YMCA has undergone a little bit of a face lift as they’re renovating and upgrading their facilities.

“We’ve updated almost the entire facility. We’ve updated our group exercise room. We’ve renovated our pool area, the boys and girls locker rooms, the men’s locker room facility and the gym itself. The basketball gym, we’ve updated it,” said Shane Nelson, Moore County YMCA President.

Nelson says the total cost of the renovation is a little more than $200,000 and has been funded by area foundation, fundraisers as well as membership revenues.

“We also re-utilized some space towards the back of the building and turned a larger room that was under-utilized, into a kickboxing room and updated our little area called the birthday room where parents could come in there before COVID and have birthday parties,” said Nelson.

Nelson says they hope to have the men’s locker room completed in the next couple of weeks then they’ll take a little bit of a break before resuming renovations on the women’s locker room.

Nelson says they want to make sure they take the time to get it all right because Moore County citizens deserve the best.

“We’re impacting the lives of the children and families throughout Moore County and that’s what drives me to be the best that I can be and we want to leave the world a better place than it was before we got here,” said Nelson.

Nelson says that if the hospitals nearby should fill up, he’s given them permission to use his facility however they need.