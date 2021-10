DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Police Department has invited the community for the Moore County First Responders Trunk or Treat.

The event will happen on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Bliss Avenue, located between the Sheriff’s Office and the movie theater.

DPD said there will be candy, games, and fun with local first responders.