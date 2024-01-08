MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said it is keeping track of multiple stranded motorists in the county. Deputies and other emergency services are unable to respond to motorists as of Monday afternoon due to the severe weather conditions.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said all highway traffic in Moore County is shut down.

Travel in the cities of Dumas, Cactus, and Sunray is extremely discouraged and visibility in the county is almost zero.

The sheriff’s office advised motorists who become stranded to shelter in place inside their vehicle and keep their heater on.

Emergency services will be responding as soon as possible, but they can not travel to stranded motorists due to zero visibility conditions.

