Moore County Sheriff’s Office honor members for rescue of kidnapping victim

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media today, commending the bravery of Sergeant Aaron Porras and Deputy Souvannakhily for the rescue of a kidnapping victim in Cactus on Jan. 18.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

“On Monday January 18th, 2021, Cactus Police Department Officers were dispatched to a residence in Cactus in reference to a person being kidnapped. A short time later, a description of the suspect, and the vehicle he was driving, was broadcasted over the radio. Deputies with heard the radio broadcast, and immediately recognized the suspect as Jonathan Saenz, who resides in Moore County.

Immediately upon their arrival, the deputies located the suspect vehicle at the residence. They approached the white passenger car parked in the driveway to ensure Saenz was not in the vehicle and to check whether there were signs the vehicle was traveled in recently. As they were doing this, they began to hear screaming and yelling from within the trailer. They could hear a male voice yelling expletives telling someone to shut up. They could hear a female subject screaming and crying as well. The female subject appeared to be in distress and pain. They could also hear what sounded like a physical confrontation occurring in the room where the yelling was coming from.

Without hesitation, both deputies ran to the door and attempted to make contact with the people inside. Sgt. Porras began knocking on the door and making his presence known. He advised the subjects inside of the residence to open the door. The male subject asked “for what?” Sgt. Porras told the male subject if he didn’t open the door, entry would be made by force. Sgt. Porras again told the subject once more to open the door. The male subject stated “do your job man.” Sgt. Porras could hear the male subject coughing and struggling to speak. The male subject said a can of pepper spray exploded in the trailer. Due to the exigent circumstances and the possibility of a physical assault occurring in the trailer, entry was made into the residence.

Once inside, the deputies were unable to breathe. Due to their training and experience, they knew they were experiencing a reaction to a chemical agent very similar to oleoresin capsicum spray more commonly known as OC spray. Despite the fact they could not breathe well, the deputies were able to safely take the suspect into custody. The deputies also located a female who was wrapped in a towel. The victim stated that Jonathan sprayed her in the face with bear mace.

Within a matter of minutes of the kidnapping, Sgt. Porras and Deputy Souvannakhily were able to identify the suspect, locate the home and intervene with the kidnapping and assault of the victim. Both of these deputies exhibited great skills and bravery during this event. Without hesitation, both of these deputies sprang into action and prevented, what could have possibly been, a much worse situation. Both of these deputies are a model of what every law enforcement officer in the country should be. I am proud to have them as members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, and I feel that the citizens are better served and protected because of them.

For their bravery and tactics, I presented Sergeant Aaron Porras and Deputy Souvannakhily with a letter of commendation.

Sheriff Morgan W. Hightower”