DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office reports that a dead body was found in an abandoned vehicle about 8 miles south of Dumas on U.S. 287 on Feb. 22 at around 6:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office identified the body as Zachary Arthur Gosselin.

The body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy and the sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.