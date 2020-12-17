Moore County Sheriff’s Office commends deputies after critical incident

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced through their Facebook page that four deputies have been commended after an incident in October.

On Oct. 23, said the announcement, the deputies were dispatched to a suspect armed and barricaded inside a trailer house. The deputies are reported to have set a perimeter and safely called the person out of the home.

Deputies Ali Souvannakhily, Aaron Martinez, Pedro Vargas and HJ Collinsworth all received letters of recommendation today.





“The deputies showed great tactics, leadership and bravery in the face of a critical incident. We are fortunate to have such great deputies working for our agency and serving the citizens of Moore County.” said the Sheriff’s Office.