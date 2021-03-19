Moore County Resource Center is ‘paving the way’ for a new development restricted for non-profit organizations in Dumas

DUMAS. Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Resource Center said it is paving the way for a new development on five acres of land restricted for non-profit organization on Friday, March 19.

The group reported that it raised funds and worked with community leaders and businesses to donate the land to Panhandle Community Services.

PCS said they are grateful for the $28,000 development because they have outgrown the space and are hopeful they can move in by late summer.

Milton Pax had been a driving force of labor and explained what he felt was the importance of the project.

“This project has been a cooperative effort in the community, the county has been a great help in grating the road and many have participated to make this happen.”

Audra Rea, Program Director of Family Development at Panhandle Community Services, said she is thrilled about the new project because, as teen mother in 1997, she received assistances from PCS in Dumas that helped her complete her college degree.

Mrs. Rea continues to work to lead other families out of poverty and toward a self-sufficient life.

Panhandle Community Services has 14 service centers to assist the entire top 26 counties of Texas. They described themselves as a Community Action Agency that works hard, along with community partners, to change lives and lead change while bridging the gap from poverty to self-sufficiency. The organization provides, housing and utility assistance, a rural county bus system, family development and so much more. www.pcsvcs.org