Moore County man sentenced for drug possession, sexual assault charges

DUMAS. Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Moore County man has been sentenced to three 10-year sentences in prison in relation to one charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as two charges for sexual assault of an adult, according to officials from the 69th Attorney General’s office.

A Moore County jury sentenced Jonathan Ramirez Saenz to 10 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine, in an amount of more than four grams but less than 200 grams after a trial occurred in mid-December.

After being convicted on the drug possession charge, Saenz also pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault of an adult, being sentenced to two additional 10-year sentences. Saenz will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

