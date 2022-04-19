DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Crime Stoppers reports that Rejinal Barnes is in custody after leaving Moore County and being found by police in Young County.

According to the Moore County Crime Stoppers, Barnes was wanted on an active warrant for Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony. Crime Stoppers said Barnes was wanted by police for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery that was committed in Dumas.

Crime Stoppers said Young County law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Barnes before he attempted to run away and officers used a taser to stop Barnes.