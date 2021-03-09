Moore County man arrested for manslaughter after wife found dead on highway

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office released that one man has been arrested for manslaughter after his wife was found dead on Highway 287.

The released described that on Saturday, Feb. 27, at around 10:50 p.m., deputies were called to U.S. Highway 287 to investigate a deceased person in the roadway. The woman was identified as Elizabeth Loera Lujan, who deputies said had injuries consistent with falling out of a vehicle.

Deputies reported to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Team, noted the release, after which a full investigation ensued. The Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety and the 69th District Attorney’s Office were noted as having assisted in the investigation.

The release stated that Chadrick Lujan was arrested for Manslaughter and placed in the Moore County Jail. The release continued, “Charges are pending and the case will be filed with the 69th District Attorney’s Office for further review.”