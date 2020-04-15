Moore County leaders applaud JBS for protecting employees

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local Moore County civic leaders met with the JBS manager and officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department to discuss the efforts JBS is doing to protect their employees on Tuesday.

An official with Moore County, Texas Emergency Management said they were impressed by what JBS has implemented to protect their employees.

That official says “JBS has gone above and beyond spending a great amount of un-budgeted money to add barriers not only on the production floors but as well as in the break areas. JBS has issued full face masks to all employees. To comply with social distancing guidelines JBS has added more buses to transport employees back and forth to Amarillo. JBS is using thermal cameras as employees enter the plant. Anyone showing a higher temperature on the camera are pulled aside and screened by an onsite healthcare provider.”

