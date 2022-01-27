MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Joe Bravo was recaptured after a Wednesday evening escape from the Moore County jail, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

According to social media announcements from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Bravo escaped custody at around 9 p.m. Wednesday and remained at large until around 7 a.m. Thursday. During the hours he was away from law enforcement custody, the Sheriff’s Office advised Dumas residents to check and make sure no vehicles had been stolen overnight. Officials also warned community members not to approach Bravo if he was seen.

As of Bravo’s capture Thursday morning, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said they did not believe there to be a danger to the public.