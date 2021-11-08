Moore County initiates burn ban

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Commissioners’ Court voted to initiate a burn ban during its meeting Monday morning. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Moore County lifted its burn ban in May.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, there are currently burn bans in Armstrong County, Carson County and Oldham County. The Moore County Commissioners’ Court is expected to vote on the ban after 90 days.

For more information about the Moore County Commissioners’ Court, visit this link.