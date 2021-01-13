Moore County Hospital District unveils new patient care addition

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new patient care addition to the Moore County Hospital District aims to provide better care for their patients.

“Every department beginning with ER and running all the way through all the services, it is a completely new workflow that just dramatically affects the way we deliver care,” said Jeff Turner, Moore County Hospital District CEO.

Opening up just this week, Turner said one of their most significant upgrades is obstetrics, which has to do with child birth. Another big improvement is their operating suites.

“We have brand new diagnostic imaging, new CT, new MRI, replacing equipment that was close to 20 years old. Our emergency department has a completely new flow, completely new ability to handle surge capacity,” said Turner.

Turner says the bigger space also allows them to provide better care for their COVID-19 patients.

“Obviously we have the ability to take care of patients that are infectious. We have negative flow rooms. We have the ability to close those off from the other populations. This new facility just gives us a greater space and more flexible space,” said Turner.

Turner also said having a hospital with these capabilities, especially in a rural area, can really make a big difference during these times.

“It really creates that safety net for our society. So rural hospitals have proven themselves capable and necessary as we find ourselves in this really dramatic pandemic kind of time. Thank God for rural hospitals,” said Turner.

Turner also said all the artwork you see on the walls in the new addition is all done by local artists and photographers.