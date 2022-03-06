AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Hospital District is partnering up with Amarillo College to bring a new CNA Nursing Program to the community.

It will allow CNA students to work towards their certification tuition-free while earning a wage and gaining experience in the healthcare industry.

This new course will run from the end of March until the middle of May and will courses will happen in the spring and the fall.

Tuition will be free to the students, but students will be required to pay state fees for certification, but MCHD will reimburse students for the certification cost once certified. During training, students will be employed at Moore County Hospital District. MCHD HR will contact applicants and arrange interviews. Once accepted into the program, MCHD will register students at Amarillo College, who will cover the costs of classes and arrange for free CPR training for course requirements, as well as arrange schedules for on-the-job training.

The deadline to apply is March 18th.

For more information: http://www.mchd.net/earnandlearn.html

To apply to enter the program: https://careers.hireology.com/moorecou…/782080/description