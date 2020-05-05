Moore County Hospital District CEO talks about getting back to ‘normal’

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Hospital District has seen its COVID-19 cases spike in the last few weeks. The county currently has 399 confirmed cases, and on Saturday, May 2, the State of Texas decided to step in and assume management for positive cases in the county.

Shortly before the state had stepped in, MyHighPlains.com spoke with Jeff Turner, the Moore County Hospital District CEO. During that conversation, Turner talked about what their hospital and others in the Texas Panhandle are going to have to do to get back to what is considered ‘normal’ during this time.

“You know, we’re gonna have to take special precautions, and I do not believe that you are gonna see, at least in the health care environment, an immediate return to normal operations because we’re still gonna have to be dealing with this infectious virus no matter what,” Turner said.

Turner had also talked about how the MCHD had been working to help the community further by communicating with both the State and a local meatpacking plant.

Turner said, “We’ve worked very closely with the State Department of Health and with the JBS Meat Packing Plant in Cactus and their management, both in Greeley and locally, to keep that plant open when a lot of meatpacking plants had closed.”

Turner wanted it to be known that he is proud of his team at MCHD for their choice to continue their heroic work taking care of those infected.

