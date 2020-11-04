Moore County Crime Stoppers “Creep of the Week”

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Crime Stoppers have announced that the “Creep of the Week” is Homero Gallegos, wanted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
Tips about the crime or Gallegos can be given to the Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477 or through the P3 Tipps App, or P3tips.com/1066.
