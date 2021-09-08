Moore County Chamber of Commerce to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, September 11 at 10:45 a.m.

The Chamber of Commerce said the Dumas Fire Department will have an American flag draped from their ladder truck and police, sheriff, fire, and EMS personnel from across Moore County have been invited to attend, as well as city, county elected officials and chamber of commerce board of directors.

The event will take place prior to the opening of the Ears & Beers Festival at 11 a.m. at the corner of 7th Street and Bliss Avenue, across from the Moore County Courthouse and will be open to the public.