Moore County burn ban lifted

Moore County, Texas

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County burn ban has been lifted by the Commissioner’s Court, today (May 10).

Further information on burn bans, community meetings, and other public notices can be found here.

