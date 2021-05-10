Moore County burn ban lifted

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County burn ban has been lifted by the Commissioner’s Court, today (May 10).
Further information on burn bans, community meetings, and other public notices can be found here.
