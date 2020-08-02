Moore County Airport receives $1.91 million from Texas Transportation Commission

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Moore County Airport is receiving approximately $1.91 million in funding thanks to the Texas Transportation Commission.
Last month the Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $1.91 million in funding for the Moore County Airport.
The funding will help support pavement improvements at the airport.
The federal funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed to provide relief, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A project bid will be executed this summer/fall.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85
- Family gatherings linked to COVID-19 spikes nationwide, numbers show
- ‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
- Safety improvements scheduled for Western St. and Hollywood Rd. intersection
- Lane closures for the week of August 2, 2020
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85
- Family gatherings linked to COVID-19 spikes nationwide, numbers show
- ‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
- Safety improvements scheduled for Western St. and Hollywood Rd. intersection
- Lane closures for the week of August 2, 2020