Moondog Amarillo performs at Starlight Theater

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Starlight Theater was back in full swing tonight.

The performers of the evening were the Moondog Amarillo.

Every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sam Houston Park live music plays.

The event is free for the public to attend with food trucks out selling dinners.

Next week Sadie’s Rangers will be performing.

