Moondog Amarillo performs at Starlight Theater

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Starlight Theater was back in full swing tonight.
The performers of the evening were the Moondog Amarillo.
Every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sam Houston Park live music plays.
The event is free for the public to attend with food trucks out selling dinners.
Next week Sadie’s Rangers will be performing.
