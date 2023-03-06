AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Lottery announced that Monday’s jackpot has grown after no one won Saturday evening’s drawing.

According to a news release from the Texas Lottery, the game’s largest jackpot prize in more than 12 years has increased to an “estimated annuitized $51 million” for Monday’s drawing, scheduled for 10:12 p.m., the second largest in North America and the fourth largest in the world.

The release said that Monday’s drawing offers a cash value worth around $30 million. If no winner is named Monday, the drawing for Wednesday is expected to increase to $51.5 million.

“The largest Lotto Texas jackpot since May of 2010 is still among the largest lottery jackpot prizes up for grabs in the world, and Texas Lottery players are thrilled knowing that only they have an exclusive chance to win this prize,” Gary Grief, the executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in the release. “Sales for the game have been steadily strengthened over the past several weeks, which will ultimately benefit public education in the state of Texas. As excitement continues to build for this Lotto Texas jackpot, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Officials said this is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot since May 2010, when the jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.