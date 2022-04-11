AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Veterans Commission released information regarding Buddy Check Day, a reminder each month for Veterans throughout the state to check in with each other.

Officials from the Texas Veterans Commission said in a news release that the 11th day of each month serves as Buddy Check Day to remind Veterans to check in with each other, either through talking, texting, or visiting. Officials said that through this reminder, veterans could check on each other’s well-being and connect veterans with various services.

“Of course, it’s a good idea to check on each other more often, but sometimes we forget,” Laura Koerner, the commission’s chairwoman, and U.S. Navy Veteran, said in the release. “So set your alarm and program a reminder for the 11th day of every month as Buddy Check Day.”

According to the release, the Texas Veterans Commission encourages Veterans to use the Military Veteran Peer Network. Officials said that talking with peers is “beneficial” and other Veterans could know the resources and services in the area. Officials also encourage Veterans to use the Texas Veterans Network for other services in the community.