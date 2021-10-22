Moderna COVID-19 booster now available at Amarillo Public Health Department

FILE – In this Sept.24, 2021 file photo, a woman gets a COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot in the “Im Lauesch” nursing home of Strasbourg, eastern France. Worried that the flu and COVID-19 could together trigger a winter-time double-whammy of new infections and deaths, France is forging ahead with a nationwide vaccination program against both diseases, offering simultaneous jabs in both arms to millions of at-risk people. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) began to provide the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at APHD, according to a press release by the City of Amarillo.

The release explained that individuals 18 years and older are eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals, 65 years and older, or those 18 years and older who have underlying conditions, receive the booster at least six months after the first set of vaccination shots.

The city stated that individuals who want to receive the booster must bring their vaccination card or record of the first two doses of the vaccine. No appointment is necessary as the APHD welcomes walk-ins.

For questions, please call the APHD at (806) 378-6300. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in the Amarillo community, go to amarilloalerts.com.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.