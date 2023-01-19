AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mochinut is set to open its first location in Amarillo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 1915 S Washington st.

According to a Mochicnut Facebook post, Mochinut is scheduled to host a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 – Jan. 31 offering customers a chance at a free Mochi donut after following directions in the post.

Officials inform customers that a Mochi donut is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese Mochi that originated from Hawaii. Mochi donuts are served in the shape of a circle made of eight dough balls connected and coated with a chewy inside due to their rice flour ingredient.

According to Mochinut’s website, their menu offers Mochi Donuts, Korean Rice Flour Hotdogs, Bubble Tea Drinks, and Soft Serve.