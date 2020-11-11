Mobile tents erected in Lubbock to help hospitals with COVID-19 crisis

by: Allysa Tellez

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – The city of Lubbock has announced that mobile medical tents are being sent to UMC and Covenant hospitals to deal with the high amount of cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Meanwhile, the City of Amarillo has renewed its ‘Red’ level status today regarding the pandemic, having returned to that status in October.

