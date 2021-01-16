Mobile home fire Saturday morning results $5000 worth of damages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning at 2405 Brixton Dr.

The initial truck on scene found a mobile home with fire coming through the roof and out multiple windows. The fire was knocked down from the outside and then extinguished from the interior.

There was a large amount of belongings in the home which made complete extinguishment more difficult.

The estimated loss is $5000.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal office was called to the scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.