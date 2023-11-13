AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo’s official Christmas Music Station, Mix 94.1, announced that it will join other local radio stations on Nov. 18 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens to celebrate its Christmas Music Kick-Off Festival from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The station announced that it will join with 101.9 The Bull, 96.9 KISS FM, 98.7 The Bomb, and NewsTalk 940 for the celebration, which will feature music, vendors, snacks, and an appearance by Santa Claus.

According to the station, Santa Claus will make an appearance at 10 a.m. and be on-site to visit with families and take pictures. The on-site vendors are expected to offer a range of clothing, jewelry, decor, art, and other holiday items for Christmas shopping as well as treats for attendees. Admission to the event will be free.

Further information on the event can be found on the Mix 94.1 website.