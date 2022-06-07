AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For those looking for fun ways to spend an afternoon this week, Amarillo’s Turn Center announced that Mission in Amarillo will be set up in Medi Park on Tuesday through Thursday with a range of games and activities.

According to organizers, Mission in Amarillo planned to set up at the park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday in the north lake basketball courts and grassy area of Medi Park. A range of special-needs-friendly games and activities are expected to be available.

via Turn Center

Turn Center noted that families will be welcome to come and go from the event, and that participation would be free for past and present Turn Center kids and their families and friends.

Those with questions, said officials, were asked to call Doug Martin from Bell Avenue Church of Christ at 432-269-9313.