Mission Amarillo to launch “365 Dad” program; aims to help out young fathers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Helping out young dads navigate fatherhood, that is the goal of a new program from Mission Amarillo.

“Create some stable dads to go along with stable moms,” said Jeff Parsons, Mission Amarillo Executive Director.

Parsons describes their new upcoming program called “365 Dad,” which applies to dads 25 years of age or younger.

“They’re 12-week curriculums. The way we’re going to do our program here at Mission Amarillo is the dads will do 12 weeks of the a.m. curriculum, the first half and they’ll be assigned a mentor. The mentor will, at that point, is going to try to help them get involved at Amarillo College, trade school or to pursue some sort of education or certification that’s going to allow them to make a livable wage,” said Parsons.

After a brief break, the second 12-week curriculum will then begin.

“The mentor encouraging them to finish the last 12 weeks, so that they are ready and prepared as a father. Then the mentors will start meeting with them regularly and take them through the 12 effective behaviors of fathers in the national fatherhood initiative, also just advising them on just every day life. Their mentors will help them get a job, a few things lined up,” said Parsons.

Parsons said the idea for this was born out of meeting from their teen mom program.

“Our director Whitney Grizzle asks them what kind of needs do you have? What are some of the things going on? A lot of the needs tended to center around the relationship with the fathers. So the need for something that addressed the dads of these teen moms, of the kids that they’re having with these teen moms became pretty obvious,” said Parsons.

What is the program’s end goal?

“He’s at least on the way to achieving a certification or education that’s going to allow him to have a livable wage and he knows how to be a good dad and how to be a consistent presence in his child’s life,” said Parsons.

Parsons said there is not a set date just yet for when the program will launch.

But he said he will update their website and social media pages when he knows for certain.

To learn more about “365 Dad” and other Mission Amarillo programs, click here.