MISSING: Tulia PD searching for 15-year-old, may be in danger

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tulia Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager, who may be in danger.
15-year-old Naomi Vasquez, according to the TPD, was last seen leaving her home at around 1:30 p.m. on May 8. She was last seen getting into a white car of unknown make and model. The occupants of the vehicle are also unknown. She took clothing with her but was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants.
If anyone has any information regarding Noami or her location, please contact the Tulia Police Department at 806-995-3555.
