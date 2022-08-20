Update: August 21, 8 a.m.

According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing teen was located by Potter County Deputies.

Officials stated that she is safe and has been returned to her home.

Original

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) asked the community for help in searching for a missing teen girl.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, on foot leaving the Oakridge Apartments, located at 2727 Virginia Street.

APD said she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and black tennis shoes. Police said she has black mid-length hair and brown eyes.

The Amarillo Police Department asks anyone with information on the location of the teen to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.