Missing man’s truck found in Clovis over the weekend, search for Greg Balboa continues

LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland Police provided an update Sunday night in the case of missing man Greg Balboa, 23. Police said his truck was found over the weekend in Curry County.

“Deputies searched the surrounding area in attempts to locate Greg but were unable to,” police said. “It is the belief that Greg [Balboa] may be in Clovis New Mexico or surrounding areas.”

Balboa was described as male, Hispanic, 5’10” tall and 140 pounds. He was also described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday morning.

Anyone with information can call the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164.