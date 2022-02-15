HARDESTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas County Sheriff’s Department posted a request for information on social media Tuesday, regarding 49-year-old James Elliott Huffman of Borger. The department said that the last contact with Huffman was a text message and that he is considered to have gone missing on Feb. 1.





via the Texas County Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff’s department described Huffman as 5’11” and 240 pounds, with blonde and graying hair. While no clothing description was available, officials said that Huffman wears a rubber wedding ring and has a tattoo on his left arm that says, “honey badger.” His Nissan sedan was found near Hardesty, Okla.

Any with information about Huffman was asked to call the Texas County Sheriff at 580-338-4000, option 1, or dial 911.