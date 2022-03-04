TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body of James Elliot Huffman was found by a rancher Thursday in southeast Texas County.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OBSI) agents and Crime Scene Unit were called to the area and were directed to the body. Agents and deputies identified the remains as Huffman.

According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, Huffman was reported missing from Borger since Feb. 1. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the OSBI, started an investigation into his disappearance after getting information that the last known location of his cell phone signal was in Texas County. Huffman’s vehicle was then found near Hardesty.

The sheriff’s office said Huffman’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City and officials will conduct an investigation that may or may not require an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.