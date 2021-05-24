MISSING: APD searching for endangered mother and child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing mother, possibly in danger, and her small child.
Lorena Michelle Reyes is described by police as a 21 year-old woman. Lorena has a son who is 3 years old, Alejandro Alvarado.
She might be in a Grey Ford Fusion, Texas license plate NGM3002.
Said APD, “The family is trying to reach Lorena but her phone has been turned off now for several hours, and this is not normal.”
Any with information about Lorena, her son, and/or her Ford Fusion are asked to call police right away at 806-378-3038.
