MISSING: APD searching for endangered mother and child

806-378-4012 is a specific tip line for information relating to this incident. If it is an emergency, call 911.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing mother, possibly in danger, and her small child.

Lorena Michelle Reyes is described by police as a 21 year-old woman. Lorena has a son who is 3 years old, Alejandro Alvarado.

She might be in a Grey Ford Fusion, Texas license plate NGM3002.

Lorena Michelle Reyes via APD

Said APD, “The family is trying to reach Lorena but her phone has been turned off now for several hours, and this is not normal.”

Any with information about Lorena, her son, and/or her Ford Fusion are asked to call police right away at 806-378-3038.