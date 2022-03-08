AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: The 11-year- old boy reported missing by Amarillo police on Tuesday has been found safe, APD announced.

Original story: The Amarillo Police Department announced that they are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday morning at around 7:30 a.m.

APD added that the boy was leaving his house in the San Jacinto neighborhood heading to San Jacinto Elementary School. According to APD, he was riding a blue bike and never made it to the school.

APD describes the boy as being 4’10 tall, weighing 50-60 pounds, and having long blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the location of the child is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.