10-year-old boy found, returned home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reported the missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe, and returned to his family.

It is the policy of this station to remove identifying pictures and information concerning found persons.

