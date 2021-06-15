10-year-old boy found, returned home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reported the missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe, and returned to his family.
It is the policy of this station to remove identifying pictures and information concerning found persons.
