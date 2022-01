AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Published through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Ayannah Hemphill was last seen in Amarillo on Dec. 30, 2021.

Ayannah Hemphill, via NCMEC

As described on the NCMEC website, Ayannah appears as a girl around 5’9″ and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Any with information on Ayannah’s location is asked to call 911, the NCMEC hotline at 1-800-843-5678, or the Amarillo Police Department at 1-806-378-3038.