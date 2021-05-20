Missing a horse? Potter County Sheriff’s Office attempting to unite horse with owner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to locate the owner of the horse pictured below.
As of right now, not much is known about the horse, other than it was spotted trying to play with kids at Mesa Verde Elementary earlier today, according to the PCSO Facebook page.
If you are the owner of the horse, or know who is, PCSO is asks that you call 806-379-2900.
