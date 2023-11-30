AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Miss Texas Volunteer Pageant, part of the Miss Volunteer America Foundation, announced that the organization will be accepting sponsorship donations for scholarships, services, gifts and other contestant amenities until Dec. 1 – including for a new memorial scholarship.

According to the organization, donations have been requested for the sponsorship club’s new memorial scholarship created in honor of the late Miss Amarillo Area Director Patti Stapp.

Stapp, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, was a longtime friend of KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News, who died after a battle with cancer in July. Stapp was the executive director of the Miss Amarillo Area Pageant for 15 years and had a long and accomplished career as a makeup artist and business owner.

Further, donations can also be made to sponsor Miss Texas Legacy Scholarships, described by the organization as recognizing individuals, businesses and organizations who have dedicated time, talent and funding to better the lives of Texas pageant participants.

“Honorees may have provided educational opportunities, special services or just a way to build confidence in a contestant,” said the organization, “Honorees could have been a Local, State or a National volunteer. They may have even served as a Titleholder and competed in any Texas Pageant System.”

Donors to the scholarships will be able to choose an individual, business or organization to recognize when the donation is applied. The organization noted that the Miss Texas Volunteer Pageant will then award the donor scholarship to a Teen or Miss Contestant, who is either a preliminary award winner or in any of the runner-up positions. Teen preliminary awards will be $500 each and Miss preliminary awards will be $1,000 each, while the runner-up award amounts may vary.

Further, the organization noted that all scholarship donations are considered tax deductible. More information and resources regarding how to donate and sponsor a scholarship award can be found here.